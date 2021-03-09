PBA: Rain or Shine makes clear distinction in Gavina, Garcia's roles

Rain or Shine active consultant Caloy Garcia and head coach Chris Gavina. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters have made it clear that Chris Gavina and Caloy Garcia will have separate roles in their team, amid concerns regarding the latter's tag as "active consultant."

Edison Oribiana, the team's alternate governor, acknowledged that other teams have been criticized for having an "active consultant" due to the vague nature of the role.

But the executive is confident that the set-up will work for Rain or Shine.

"The story of the PBA's 'active consultant' role is very clear. It is when some people use it to skirt or bend the rules that makes it vague or confusing," he said.

"It may not have worked in other teams, but who is to say that it won't work this time around?" he also said.

Gavina last week replaced Garcia as head coach, although Garcia maintained his role as the director of basketball operations and was given the "active consultant" role. Oribiana explained that with this set-up, Gavina will take care of the "micro" management of the team, while Garcia will do the "macro" management.

"The designation of Coach Caloy was deliberated thoroughly by upper management. His mandate is very clear, he will take care of the 'macro' management of the team or the big picture," said Oribiana.

This means that while Garcia can offer his advice, the real decision-making still rests on Gavina in his capacity as the head coach.

"Being the head of basketball operations and an active consultant does not mean he reports to himself. He reports to the team governor and the team owners," Oribiana stressed.

Gavina's marching orders were clear as well, the executive added.

"He will be in-charge of the development of the team, he will be the one to create the system that will bring the team to greater heights. He will be the one calling the time outs and substituting the players. He will draw up plans on how to beat the other teams at every single game," said Oribiana.

As active consultant, Garcia can divide his time between Rain or Shine and the Philippine national men's basketball team, after having been tapped as a member of the Gilas Pilipinas coaching staff.

"We can't just tell him (Garcia) to politely beg off, because we are also an ardent supporter of our national team, ever since," said Oribiana.

