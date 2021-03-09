MMA: SEA Games silver medalist Jenelyn Olsim set for ONE debut

Team Lakay's Jenelyn Olsim. Handout photo

Jenelyn Olsim will be the latest athlete from the fabled Team Lakay in Baguio City to jump into ONE Championship.

Olsim is set to make her ONE debut, when the 24-year-old faces

Maira Mazar in a 3-round women’s strawweight bout in the Fists of Fury III event at Singapore Indoor Stadium, a bout to be aired Friday.

A 2019 Southeast Asian Games silver medalist in Muay Thai, Olsim, who joined Lakay in June 2020, has been focused on adjusting her skills for mixed martial arts.

Now she gets a shot on the big stage.

“I’m very happy, and it feels so good because here I am chasing my dreams, and I’m fully focused on getting what I truly want,” Olsim said.

She will certainly be tested when she takes on Mazar, currently the fifth-ranked strawweight contender in the division.

Momentum is also on Mazar’s side as she’s fresh off a dominant TKO victory over Choi Jeong Yun, which ended her 2020 on a positive note.

Though she acknowledged Mazar has the edge in experience, Olsim believes that with a solid team behind her she has what it takes to upset the Brazilian star.

“She’s a very experienced fighter, she has fought a lot of experienced and tough fighters, too. Based on her last fight, she’s also good at wrestling,” Olsim said.

“We studied her past matches and we’ve been preparing for this fight since.

“I’m very excited because this is my first fight on the big stage, ONE Championship, and I just hope I get to showcase all the techniques that I’ve honed in training.”

Olsim will join a loaded card bannered by ONE lightweight kickboxing champion Regian Eersel, who defends his strap against Mustapha Haida in the evening’s main event.

In the co-main event, ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Champion Janet Todd returns to Muay Thai against fourth-ranked contender Alma Juniku.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: