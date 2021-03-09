MMA: Brandon Vera reacts to brash Iranian who sustained decisive loss

Despite being busy training, Filipino MMA star Brandon Vera found time to watch the fight between Greco-Roman wrestling champion Amir Aliakbari of Iran and South Korean finisher Kang Ji Won in ONE: Fists of Fury II over the weekend.

Despite his bold pronouncements about wanting to crush Vera, the reigning ONE heavyweight champion, Aliakbari suffered an embarrassing one-punch knockout defeat to Kang Ji.

Vera shared his thoughts on the outcome and the brash Iranian.

“I wanted to give a shoutout to all the heavyweights on the card, everyone on the card actually, did a great job. I know me and Amir have got this little thing going back and forth. I hope you rest well, speedy recovery, get ready for the next one,” Vera said.

“Like I’ve been telling everybody all along man, it’s different here in Asia . . . You can worry about that person standing right in front of you, especially when they close that door on our Circle.”

Vera has an immediate threat in front of him in former UFC fighter Arjan Singh Bhullar, so Vera is understandably focused there.

Vera is currently in Florida training at Sanford MMA under Henri Hooft, alongside former opponent ONE light heavyweight champion Aung La N Sang, and former two-division ONE champion Martin Nguyen.

Vera is expected to return to action soon, as the Bhullar bout looms.

The loss for Aliakbari may have set him back a bit in the heavyweight pecking order. However, the Iranian fighter is scheduled to make a quick return to action against undefeated Russian powerhouse Anatoly Malykhin at the “ONE on TNT” event series.

