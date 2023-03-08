MANILA -- World Aquatics has confirmed the composition of an Electoral Committee that will conduct and supervise elections for the Philippines' national sports association for aquatics.

The world governing body for the sport made the confirmation in a letter dated March 7 and emailed to the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) and the Asian Swimming Federation.

World Aquatics executive director Brent Nowicki signed the confirmatory letter.

The Electoral Committee is composed of the POC's legal team and is chaired by POC secretary-general Atty. Edwin Gastanes.

The members are POC legal chief Atty. Wharton Chan, Atty. Avelino Sumagui and Atty. Marcus Antonius Andaya.

"We would kindly request that you provide us with the contact details for these individuals as soon as possible," World Aquatics said in the letter. "Upon receipt of such contact information, our office will make contact with the Committee and provide them with proposed electoral rules and a plan for holding elections."

Gastanes was in Singapore on Wednesday attending a FIFA function and said the Electoral Committee will buckle down to work upon his return.

"We will peruse the documents and study all pertinent documents so that we can convene as soon as possible," Gastanes said.

World Aquatics suspended the Philippine Swimming Inc. (PSI) and ordered the conduct of elections for the national federation's board of directors through the POC last February 22.

The suspension stemmed from the PSI's persistence against the World Aquatics' instructions and resolutions.

"World Aquatics has tried to resolve the many issues with PSI, but PSI and in particular, certain members of its Executive [the President and Members of the Board of Trustees] have ever since vigorously resisted to any assistance and help for the necessary reforms, showing no interest and no willingness to act in accordance with World Aquatics Constitution nor with the principles enshrined in such Constitution," the international federation said in an earlier letter.