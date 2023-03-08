UST, Mapua earn tickets to NBTC National Finals

The UST Tiger Cubs are now qualified to the 2023 Smart-NBTC National Finals. UAAP Media.



MANILA -- The third- and fourth-placers from the UAAP and NCAA will earn direct invites to the 2023 Smart-NBTC National Finals, organizers announced on Wednesday.

The competition is set from March 15 to 19 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The NBTC competition committee decided to hand the tickets to the remaining semifinalists, as the finals of both leagues will run right into the national high school championship.

University of Santo Tomas (UST) and Mapua University are thus qualified to the National Finals, after both fourth-seeded teams fell to the No. 1 seed in their respective leagues. They will now represent the UAAP and NCAA, respectively, in the grassroots basketball tournament.

The other two spots will be given to whichever team falls in NCAA Season 98 Final 4 between San Beda University and La Salle Green Hills, and the UAAP Season 85 Final 4 between Far Eastern University-Diliman and the Nazareth School of National University.

"We are pumped to have teams from the UAAP and NCAA be part of this year's National Finals. We're confident that with what we've seen in their mother leagues, they can only raise the level of competition as they have done in the past editions of the NBTC," said NBTC program director Eric Altamirano.

UAAP and NCAA teams will occupy the first four slots in the 24-team tourney as they join eight international squads from the NBTC Global Games and 12 champions from the local qualifying tournaments.

All 24 teams will go through the Super 24 round on March 15, with the winners advancing to Division 1, and the remaining teams being relegated to Division 2. Each division will then be placed into four groups of three, playing a round-robin format on March 16 and 17, with the top teams from each group advancing to the knockout semifinals.

The championship game for both divisions will be held on March 19, alongside the Under Armour-NBTC All-Star Game, Slam Dunk Contest, Three-Point Shootout, and Skills Challenge, as well as the finals of the Girls Have Next presented by Fil-Nation Select.

All games will be livestreamed on Facebook on the NBTC, Smart Sports, and Puso Pilipinas pages.