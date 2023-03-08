Defending champion National University remains unbeaten in UAAP Season 85. UAAP Media.



MANILA -- National University (NU) extended its perfect start in the UAAP Season 85 men's volleyball tournament to four matches after surviving a scare from the University of the Philippines (UP) on Wednesday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

The Bulldogs escaped in a five-set marathon, 25-16, 20-25, 26-24, 23-25, 15-12, to remain undefeated in Season 85. This was also their 22nd consecutive win since Season 81.

UP stayed winless at 0-4.

Down one, 9-13, NU turned to defense to pull within a point of the win. Ken Malinis eventually ended the match with a clean cross-court kill after two straight errors from his squad.

"Well, panalo kami, siyempre, pero credit to the UP team. Sobrang nag-struggle kami kanina, kahit sa mga sets na nanalo kami talagang tagilid pa rin kami," Bulldogs head coach Dante Alinsunurin said.

"Sabi ko nga mahaba 'tong liga, kailangan naming makita 'yung ganitong sitwasyon," he added.

The Bulldogs leaned on its transition to take a huge lead in the first set that was too much for the Fighting Maroons to overcome.

The second set was a different story as UP used its own defense to fuel its offense. Jaivee Malabanan provided the spark off the bench, while captain Louis Gamban ended the set with a kill through the three-man NU wall.

The third and fourth sets saw both teams juggle for the lead, eventually pulling through with the respective teams' heady plays, especially in out-of-system instances.