The De La Salle Green Spikers. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- De La Salle University recovered from a letdown in Set 2 to subdue the University of the East (UE) in four, 25-20, 16-25, 25-22, 25-22, on Wednesday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

This is the third straight win for the Green Spikers in the UAAP Season 85 men's volleyball tournament.

Trailing by two, 8-10, the Green Spikers took the lead with three straight points at 11-10. La Salle eventually went back to converting in transition to deny UE in four frames.

Captain Vince Maglinao fired back-to-back spikes to set up match point at 24-22 before Noel Kampton put on the exclamation point with an emphatic kill.

Maglinao steered the ship for the Green Spikers on 15 points to go along with 11 digs and 20 excellent receptions. Kampton also produced a two-way game with a game-high 22 markers with eight digs and 11 excellent receptions.

"From the very start, makikita mo sa UAAP talaga, walang one-sided eh. Basing rin do'n sa mga naglaro nung umaga, kung pa-relax-relax ka, pa-petiks-petiks, pwede kang mapuwing," La Salle coach Arnold Laniog said of the season so far.

"Every game dapat ready tayo mentally, technically, physically. Pero ang importante dyan, kung paano natin tututukan yung sarili natin," he added.

Paul Serrano took charge for the Green Spikers' offense in the first set, while the defense frustrated league-leading scorer Kenneth Culabat. With Kampton and JM Ronquillo on fire, De La Salle took the set advantage.

The Red Warriors recovered in the second set and early in the third set with JP Mangahis and John Michael Andaya getting the kills. Late in the third, though, it was La Salle who took the lead towards winning the set and the 2-1 cushion.

Culabat eventually bounced back in the latter sets to pace UE with 13 points, while Lloyd Josafat added 12 markers.