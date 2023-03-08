Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – After being quiet in the previous outings, Sheena Toring made her presence felt for the NU Lady Bulldogs in their four-set win against the UP Fighting Maroons on Wednesday.

Despite nursing a jumper’s knee injury, Toring managed to collect 14 points, including six service aces that led the Lady Bulldogs to a bounce back win at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

And if there’s one thing that pushed the middle blocker to perform well against UP, it was their five-setter loss against the UST Golden Tigresses last Saturday that saw their 20-game winning run end.

They not only lost the game but she was also sidelined in the first set of the match which, in return, fired her up in their game against UP.

“Since 'di ako nakalaro nung UST sa first set dahil sa injury ko rin, ginawa ko na lang sigurong motivation yun na kailangan ko talagang bumawi, lalo na’t first six talaga ako since last season,” Toring said.

Toring also took note that they were eager to avenge their loss from high school rival UST, using it as an extra push to nab more wins in the season.

“Alam niyo naman na rivalry yung UST at NU nung high school. So andun talaga yung gigil. Pati sila, gigil din silang talunin kami. Kami di kami papatalo. Champion kami last season eh. Of course, gagawin namin yung motivation na gusto naming manalo every game,” she said.

She admitted that she really practiced her service before facing the Fighting Maroons which resulted in an ace party especially in the 10-0 run of NU in the fourth set where she knocked down three aces and made it difficult for their opponents to set up a play.

Overall, NU had 16 service aces compared to just three of UP.

“Napanood ko yung laro ko. Wala akong service nung last game. Lahat ng target namin puro libero, libero, ganun. So nung nag-training kami kahapon, yun talaga yung finocus ko muna, since crucial din kasi pag maganda yung service lalo na pag UP yung kalaban,” she continued.

Toring hopes to replicate her impressive performance when they face the UE Lady Warriors on Sunday.

