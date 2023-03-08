Spikers Turf: Sta. Rosa hacks out tough 3-set win vs NU

Sta. Rosa celebrates a point against NU-Archipelago in the 2023 Spikers' Turf Open Conference. PVL Media.

MANILA -- Sta. Rosa hammered out a three-set victory over National U-Archipelago, 26-24, 26-24, 25-22, on Wednesday in the Spikers’ Turf Open Conference at the Paco Arena.

It was a bounce back victory for the City Lions, who fell to a five-set setback to the Iloilo D’Navigators in their previous assignment.

The City Lions now sport a 4-5 win-loss slate with one match left in the single round qualifier among 11 teams.

Axel Book fired 13 points, including key hits, while John Mendoza added nine points and Anrie Bakil and Harvey Quezada matched seven-point outputs for Sta. Rosa.

“I’m proud of the boys since we were able to bounce back from a loss. But I always tell them that this game isn’t about to get into the semis since we know that our chances are slim, but to prove that they deserve a spot in this kind of league,” said coach Edu Lirio.

Ahmad Abdul came away with 12 points while Rwenzmel Taguibolos unloaded nine hits and Leo Ordiales and Vincent Estrada each scored five points for the Builders, who dropped to 1-6.

Cignal nailed the first semis seat with an 8-0 card while Iloilo is a cinch to book the next with a 6-0 mark.

Cotabato looms as the next semifinalist with a 5-1 slate. Imus, however, is in a shaky spot at 5-3 as VNS lurks behind with a 4-3 card.