Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – FEU Lady Tamaraws head coach Tina Salak found heroes in her rookies in their huge win over the Ateneo Blue Eagles on Wednesday.

During the crucial deciding set, the Lady Tamaraws leaned on the heroics of Alyzza Devosora, Mitzi Panangin, and libero Margarett Encarnacion to end their two-game skid and improve to 2-2 in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament.

Devosora and Paningin tallied 13 and 11 points, respectively, to aid Jovy Fernandez’s 18 markers in the match.

Encarnacion also manned the floor excellently as she registered 35 digs alongside 12 excellent receptions.

“Hindi ko ine-expect pero I'm very proud kung ano 'yung pinakita ng mga freshmen. Talagang sila 'yung bumuhat sa mga seniors and especially, sana maging inspiration rin 'yung ginawa ng lahat,” Salak said.

According to Salak, it was her freshmen who were ready to fight in the crucial fifth set. Panangin, for instance, scored back-to-back points midway of the frame to steal the lead from Ateneo 8-7.

Devosora, on the other hand, hammered two attacks to put FEU at match point, 14-12.

“Sila 'yung nandun eh. Sila 'yung andun, 'yung presence nila. So priority ko sila. Hindi ko naman sinasabi na nawala 'yung mga seniors but 'yung sense of urgency kailangan eh. So sila 'yung ready and very thankful talaga ako sa kanila na kahit na freshman sila nagampanan nila yung role nila,” she continued.

Meanwhile, Encarnacion thanked her coaches and teammates for believing in her which motivated her to put her best foot forward.

“Hindi ko po akalain na magagawa ko lahat yung best ko. Masasabi ko lang, kung hindi po dahil sa team, 'di ko po malalabas kung ano ako. Kumbaga, dahil kela coach and sa teammates ko, eto ako ngayon. Nagpapasalamat parin po ako sakanila,” the libero said.

Panangin, who revealed she was nervous heading to the fifth set, also echoed Encarnacion’s statement.

“Ako po, kinakabahan kasi crucial na po tapos ano po, ginawa ko lang din po yung best ko para makatulong sa team tapos di po kami magagawa yun kung hindi po kami buo sa team,” the middle blocker said.

FEU will next face the streaking De La Salle Lady Spikers on Saturday, March 11.