PVL: Dy, F2 make sure to win for sidelined teammates

Veteran open spiker Myla Pablo at the F2 Logistics bench after suffering from cramps in their PVL All-Filipino Conference match against Choco Mucho. PVL Media.



MANILA -- The absence of Ara Galang and Myla Pablo did not deter the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers in their crucial match-up against Choco Mucho in the PVL All-Filipino Conference on Tuesday night.

Indeed, seeing their teammates on the sidelines only served to fire up the Cargo Movers, who took care of business against the Flying Titans in four sets, 25-23, 25-19, 13-25, 25-22, at the PhilSports Arena. F2 Logistics are now 5-2 in the tournament.

They finished the match with both Pablo and Galang on the bench, after the two open spikers succumbed to cramps. Stepping up in their place were team captain Abigail Maraño and veteran opposite hitter Kim Kianna Dy.

Maraño unleashed three straight hits midway through Set 4 that gave F2 Logistics the lead, 18-17, and Dy finished off the Flying Titans in crunch time with the winning crosscourt attack that wrapped up the match.

"Unfortunately nga, nagka-cramps si Ate My, but we used it as motivation na rin," Dy later explained. "'O, 'yung teammate natin, hindi na makalaro so let's play this game for her, for them.'"

It was the exact message that F2 head coach Regine Diego imparted to her players during a timeout while the Flying Titans were still ahead, and Maraño initiated the Cargo Movers' response with a series of running hits that caught Choco Mucho flat-footed.

The result brought F2 Logistics closer to a semifinal spot, but Dy pointed out that the game also showed plenty of holes in their game.

In particular, the Cargo Movers fell apart in Set 3 after outlasting the Flying Titans in the first two sets. Choco Mucho also controlled the early goings of the fourth period before Maraño came alive to spark F2 Logistics' charge.

"This game, we started slow. Hindi pwede 'yung galaw namin, especially palapit na 'yung semis. So I think that's something we have to improve on also," Dy stressed.

"Kailangan, 'pag start, laban agad. Hindi 'yung ganito, nakikita na nga nai-injure na 'yung ibang teammates namin. So kailangan, as soon as we can, tapusin na," she added.

Both Galang and Pablo are expected to be available when the Cargo Movers return to action on Saturday against Army-Black Mamba at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

