PH Golf Tour starts season with Negros Occidental Classic

MANILA -- The Philippine Golf Tour ushers in a new season with a two-leg swing in the Visayas, beginning with the ICTSI Negros Occidental Classic on March 15-18.

The country's top professional golfers will see action in the event, along with a number of aces who qualified through the recent PGT Q-School.

This includes former amateur stars and national team mainstays, though the spotlight will still be on the top guns -- particularly those who finished strong in last month's The Country Club Invitational.

The PGT last made stops in Visayas and Mindanao in 2019, before holding "bubble" tournaments in the next two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organized by the Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc., the tour returned with seven events last year when health restrictions were eased.

With the success of the Don Pocholo Razon Memorial Cup and the staging of the PGT Q-School, the PGTI and the sponsoring ICTSI are looking forward to a busy season with a full calendar of events.

The PGT, which offers a total purse of P2.25 million, will also be held simultaneously with the Ladies PGT.

After the Negros Occidental Classic at the Marapara Golf and Country Club, the Tour will hold the ICTSI Iloilo Golf Challenge on March 22-25 at the Iloilo Golf and Country Club. Action then moves to Laguna for the second ICTSI Caliraya Springs Championship on April 18-21 at the Caliraya Golf and Country Club in Cavinti.

The LPGT tournaments will stake P875,000 in total prizes.

The in-form Guido van der Valk is expected to lead the title chase in Bacolod, Iloilo and Caliraya after his five-stroke win over Lloyd Go in this year's TCC Invitational.

Also in contention are: Tony Lascuña, Clyde Mondilla, Zanieboy Gialon, Michael Bibat, Art Arbole, Mars Pucay, Frankie Miñoza, Jay Bayron, Ira Alido, Marvin Dumandan, Jhonnel Ababa and Jerson Balasabas.