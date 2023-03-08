Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – The De La Salle Lady Spikers may have cruised to their fourth straight win at the expense of the UE Lady Warriors but head coach Noel Orcullo was not satisfied with how his squad performed.

The Lady Spikers had to tighten their grip in the first two sets of the match as UE kept on bombarding them with attacks. It was only in the third frame when they got the upper hand convincingly.

The Lady Warriors wound up out-scoring the undefeated team by 10 points in the attacking department, 40-30.

Orcullo said it seemed that the Lady Spikers took UE lightly at the start of the game – a start that was far from their game against Ateneo Blue Eagles.

“Ni-remind ko sila na nawawala yung respeto niyo sa kalaban, kitang kita sa galaw niyo kaya 'yung pinaalala ko nung first two sets na 'yun every na nagte-technical timeout, nagta-time out ako, sinasabihan ko sila, 'yun 'yung pinapaalala ko sa kanila. 'Yun, all throughout the first two sets puro pagalit lang ginagawa ko sa kanila,” he admitted.

Fortunately for La Salle, they took care of the blocking department with 15 blocks compared to just two of UE – five of which came from Thea Gagate. They also dominated the service line with eight aces against one of their opponents.

But even with their lead in blocking, Orcullo was not contented yet, adding that they are far taller than the Lady Warriors.

“Actually, hindi pa rin ako satisfied e kasi we can do more dahil sa height namin. 'Yung height discrepancy, kayang-kaya mong dominahin sa ibabaw e. Ang taas ng attack ng UE, mas mataas sila ng 10 points samin,” he continued.

“So hindi ako satisfy kahit 15 blocks pa kami kasi kaya mong idomina talaga nang mas mataas pa.”

La Salle is the no. 2 blocking team as of March 5, averaging 2.55 blocks per set – behind 3.0 BPG of UP Fighting Maroons.

The Lady Spikers will put their perfect record at stake when they face FEU Lady Tamaraws on March 11, Saturday.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.