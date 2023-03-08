NBA: Lakers retire Pau Gasol's No. 16 jersey

A supporter wears a Pau Gasol number 16 jersey prior to the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, USA, 07 March 2023. Pau Gasol's jersey number is to be retired at the game. The Spanish athlete played with the Lakers from 2008 to 2014. Etienne Laurent, EPA-EFE.

Pau Gasol officially joined the Los Angeles Lakers' gallery of legends after the franchise retired his No. 16 jersey on Tuesday at the Crypto.com Arena [Wednesday, Manila time].

Gasol's jersey was raised to the rafters at the halftime of the game between the Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies -- the team that drafted him with the third overall pick in 2001.

The Spanish big man's No. 16 is now featured beside Kobe Bryant's No. 8 and No. 24, fulfilling the prediction that the late Lakers legend made in 2018.

"There's no debate. Pau, when he retires, he will have his number in the rafters next to mine. The reality is, I don't win those championships without Pau," Bryant said in 2018, a year after the Lakers retired both of his numbers.

Together in the rafters 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/24JHyDeBeD — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 8, 2023

Gasol, 42, joined the Lakers in 2008 in a blockbuster trade with Memphis. He went on to help Los Angeles win the NBA title in 2009 and 2010.

The Rookie of the Year in 2002, Gasol was a six-time All-Star and a two-time All-NBA Second Team Selection. He left the Lakers in 2014 for Chicago, and played for San Antonio and Milwaukee before returning to his boyhood club, Barcelona, in 2021.

February 1st, 2008 Pau came into our lives and changed the hearts of the Lakers Family forever.#GraciasPau pic.twitter.com/uk5DiEuXWQ — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 8, 2023

He officially retired from professional basketball in October 2021.

Gasol was also a cornerstone of the Spanish national basketball team for many years, helping them win the 2006 World Cup. He won two Olympic silver medals in 2008 and 2012, and the bronze in 2016.