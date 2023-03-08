Magnolia's Calvin Abueva in action against Blackwater in the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup. PBA Images.

MANILA (UPDATED) -- Magnolia clobbered Blackwater, 110-95, in the PBA Governors' Cup, ending their eliminations campaign with a victory Wednesday at Ynares Center-Antipolo.

Calvin Abueva paced Magnolia with 27 points, 13 rebounds, and two blocks.

With the victory, the Hotshots improved to 7-4 and boosted their chances of making it to the top four teams in the playoffs, which will give them a twice-to-beat advantage.

Blackwater, meanwhile, finished the tournament with a 1-10 record.

Magnolia coach Chito Victolero and the Hotshots will now wait for the result of the remaining elimination games to determine their final placing in the playoffs.

Victolero said the important thing is that they took care of the things within their control.

“Kami naman I'm telling the players what we can control yun ang aming tatrabahuhin which is the game today,” he said. “Whatever happens to the other teams hindi namin kontrolado. Whatever ang binigay sa playoffs at least may chance kami, ‘yun ang pinakaimportante.”

He is just thankful they were able to turn things around despite a horrible start in the conference.

“From the start of the conference we're down 0-3 right away and most people are doubting baka 'di kami umabot sa playoffs. But at least in the last eight games we're 7-1 and (Antonio) Hester is a big help for us and the locals stepped up.”

Hester scored 22 points to go with his 20 big rebounds and three assists. Russel Escoto also had a productive night with 17 markers.

Shawn Glover led the Bossing with 22 points.

The Scores:

MAGNOLIA 110 – Abueva 27, Hester 22, Escoto 17, Dela Rosa 14, Lee 9, Dionisio 8, Barroca 6, Jalalon 4, Corpuz 3, Ahanmisi 0, Wong 0

BLACKWATER 95 – Glover 22, Casio 20, Amer 16, Ular 12, Sena 6, Hill 6, Ayonayon 6, Ilagan 5, Suerte 2, Torralba 0, Rosario 0, Banal 0

QUARTERS: 32-20, 48-45, 87-66, 110-95

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.