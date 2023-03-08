MANILA – The UAAP fever continues abroad as ABS-CBN brings all the action from the ongoing 85th season, featuring all the games from the men’s and women’s volleyball and men’s football—streaming internationally via iWantTFC.

Expected to make another title run in the women’s volleyball is National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs, led by first-ever rookie MVP Michaela Belen, star outside hitter Princess Robles, leading libero Jennifer Nierva, top spiker Alyssa Solomon, and senior Joyme Cagande.

iWantTFC is doubling the volleyball action as the men’s competition makes its much-awaited comeback after a three-season hiatus, with the NU Bulldogs also marching on as the current kings of the division.

Meanwhile, Pinoy football fans overseas can rejoice with the return of UAAP’s exciting on-pitch action in the men’s football tournament. This season, the Ateneo Blue Eagles hope to continue their stellar run following their Season 81 championship.

Catch all the games from the UAAP Season 85 men’s and women’s volleyball tournaments every Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday, plus the men’s football competition Thursdays and Sundays—all simulcasted 15 minutes after the live local broadcast—on iWantTFC, available for viewers outside the Philippines.

Pinoys abroad can stream all the action from the 85th season of the UAAP anytime and anywhere with iWantTFC’s new Standard Plan, priced at USD 4.99* a month (*or its equivalent in the user’s local currency). And as a bonus, new eligible users can enjoy a seven-day free trial.