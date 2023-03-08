MANILA -- Barangay Ginebra eked out a tough 109-104 win against Terrafirma, which put up a tough fight in the final quarter of their game in the PBA Governors' Cup at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

The victory gave the Kings a sure placing in the top four that guaranteed them a twice-to-beat bonus in the playoffs.

Ginebra, led by Justin Brownlee, needed to grind it out against the also-ran Dyip as Terrafirma managed to put up a fight in the payoff period.

Brownlee scored 38 points, while Christian Standhardinger added 23.



Coach Tim Cone admitted he made a huge gamble by sticking onto his main men while outlasting the Dyip.

“I didn't want to lose the game. This was crucial for us, we gotta take the top four,” said Cone. “We didn't want to leave that to playing against Talk ‘N Text later on. We going to go with our core and let them play and try to win the game.”

This meant extended playing minutes for Justin Brownlee, Jamie Malonzo, Scottie Thompson and Christian Standhardinger.

“It kind of backfired on us, the guys played a little tired. I was kicking myself throughout the game, saying I should have played the bench more… we’re playing tired,” said Cone.

“But that's my style... When we have a big game, we circle the wagons and make sure we get the guys out there that we want to play.”

Ginebra now occupies solo second with an 8-2 record despite playing minus LA Tenorio and Japeth Aguilar.

Terrafirma, who got another explosive game from Jordan Williams, fell to 2-9. Williams had 35 points.

The Scores:

GINEBRA 109 – Brownlee 38, Standhardinger 23, Malonzo 16, Thompson 13, Pinto 9, Gray 7, Pringle 3

TERRAFIRMA 104 – J. Williams 35, Tiongson 18, Camson 11, Gomez de Liano 8, Calvo 7, Cahilig 7, Mina 7, Daquioag 3, Cabagnot 3, Ramos 3, Gabayni 2, Ferrer 0, Alolino 0

QUARTERS: 26-24, 52-48, 78-79, 109-104



