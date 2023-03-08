Cycling: PH women's road team reaches Biwase Cup podium

The Philippine national women's road team finished third in Stage 1 of the 13th Biwase Cup. Handout photo.

The Philippine national women's road team earned a podium finish in Stage 1 of the 13th Biwase Cup in Vietnam, Wednesday.

The Filipinas finished behind two Vietnamese squads in the event held at the Binh Duong New City.

The team -- composed of Kate Yasmin Velasco, Marianne Dacumos, Mathilda Krog, Avegail Rombaon and Mhay Ann Linda -- finished behind Vietnam's Cong Ty Cp Tap Doan Loc Troi and Tuyep TP. Hcm Vinama after the 66-km criterium.

All three teams had identical accumulated clocking of 10 hours, four minutes and 48 seconds (total time of the five riders) with the team classification determined by the order of finish of the individual riders.

Velasco finished eighth and Dacumos 10th in the provisional individual results and later wound up 10th and 12th, respectively, after the time and sprint bonuses were applied for the general classification.

Rombaon, Krog and Linda were in 17th, 24th and 26th places in the field of 90 cyclists spread out over 18 teams from the host country, Singapore, Malaysia, Taiawan, Thailand and Kazakhstan.

They all finished in a bunch 12 seconds behind 1-2-3 individual finishers Maneephan Julatip (one hour, 40 minutes and 36 seconds) (four seconds behind) and Nguyen Thi Thu Mai of Vietnam and Nur Aisyah Binti Mohd Zubir (five seconds behind) of Malaysia.

Velasco, Dacumos, Rombaon and Krog are regular riders of the Philippine Navy-Standard Insurance team, while Linda, who’s racing abroad for the first time, made the national team from Team Excellent.

Two other Filipino riders — Maura de los Reyes and Jelsie Sabado — rode for the Kazakhstan Women Junior Team with three Kazakhs and were caught deep in the peloton to wind up up 63rd and 66th, respectively, but also 12 seconds behind the leader.

Vietnam annually hosts the 10-stage Biwase Cup to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) and PhilCycling president Rep. Abraham Tolentino fielded the team — coached by Marita Lucas, Alfie Catalan and Joey de los Reyes — to Vietnam for exposure ahead of the Cambodia Southeast Asian Games from May 5 to 17.