Kai Sotto ahead of his debut for the Hiroshima Dragonflies. (c) B.LEAGUE/Hiroshima Dragonflies.

Ryukyu ruined Kai Sotto's Japan B.League debut for Hiroshima as the Golden Kings outlasted the Dragonflies, 86-78, at the Okinawa Arena on Wednesday.

Sotto scored 10 points to go with his three blocks and two rebounds in more than 18 minutes of play during the league's West District showdown.

His fellow Filipino Carl Tamayo did not see action for the Golden Kings.

But Ryukyu had little problem handling Hiroshina as Ryuichi Kishimoto and former Meralco import Allen Durham teamed up to close out the Dragonflies.

Kishimoto scored 20 points, while Durham came off the bench with 19 points.

Kerry Blackshear and Naoto Tsuji each fired 14 points for Hiroshima.