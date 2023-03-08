Kai Sotto made it to the starting lineup of Hiroshima on Wednesday, scoring 10 points despite losing to Ryukyu, 86-78, in his Japan B.League debut.

Sotto is confident that he will perform better once he gets exposed further to the B.League's style of play.

"My performance today is not the best... but it's my first game here so I'm still adjusting," he said.

"Being a starter for my first game is special, because my coach trusted me. We're looking forward to our next game."

He was supposed to figure in a Pinoy versus Pinoy match-up with former national teammate Carl Tamayo, but Ryukyu did not field the former UP Maroon.

"It's his first time away from the Philippines. It's good to see him. I know how good Carl is... you just got to watch out for him," he said.

Tamayo also had good words for Sotto.

"I'm very happy for Kai, I know he's capability. I'm very proud of him. He really played hard," said Tamayo.

Tamayo said he will keep practicing and prepare for his break despite being benched on Wednesday.

"I just came here so I just keep working hard to be prepared anytime," he said.