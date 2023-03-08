3x3: Manila Chooks opens 2023 campaign in Amsterdam

The Manila Chooks 3x3 squad will look to open their 2023 campaign on a strong note at the FIBA 3X3 Pro League Netherlands 2023 Winter Edition Stop 1, set for March 9-20 in Amsterdam.

Manila Chooks, which will arrive in Amsterdam on Wednesday night, will be bannered by the country’s No. 1 3x3 player Mac Tallo, No. 2 Brandon Ramirez, and No. 3 Dennis Santos.

They also tapped former University of the East standout CJ Payawal and former National University forward Matt Salem as new additions.

In the first stop of the league, Manila Chooks is bracketed in Pool D and will clash with Amstelveen of Netherlands at 2:55 a.m. on Friday, Manila time, before taking on world No. 15 Utrecht at 4:35 a.m.

Other ranked teams in the meet include world No. 5 Amsterdam of the Netherlands, world No. 20 Warsaw of Poland, and world No. 21 Düsseldorf of Germany.

The tilt will be made up of three stops and a final, with the winner after three stops will take home $15,000 and a ticket to Manila Masters, while the second and third placers will bag $10,000 and $5,000.

In the Final event, the top team will earn $15,000 and a slot to the Macau Masters. The second and third placers will get $7,000 and $5,000, respectively.

Games can be watched on the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas Facebook page.