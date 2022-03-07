Greg dela Cruz with Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra during the NBA Fit program in 2011. Handout

Hailing from Lanao del Norte but left his mark in the international scene, Greg dela Cruz will have a homecoming of sorts as he plays for the Sultan Naga Dimaporo Barracudas in the coming season of the Pilipinas VisMin Cup in Zamboanga.

Dela Cruz used to play in Dubai where he is a member of the Mythical Five selection during his high-school days and was offered to play in the United Kingdom.

When he came back home, he played for San Beda and later on Trinity.

This time, he will be reunited with old backcourt mate at Trinity Dave Tagolimot, also a homegrown player for Sultan Naga Dimaporo, according to co-team owner Nini Rendon.

"Sila Greg and Dave ang deadly backcourt tandem ng trinity before," Rendon texted ABS-CBN News. "Greg was a star during his high-school days in Dubai and nagkaroon siya ng maraming offer from UK and then the Philippines, so he played for San Beda and Trinity."

Another homegrown player included in the SND Barracudas team is Cristian Nidoy. These local talents will join veteran players headed by former Ginebra guard Teytey Teodoro, Kenneth Acibar, Adrian Celada, former VisMIn Cup MVP Jaymar Gimpayan and former ABL guard Achie Inigo.

The team has decided to tap John Corneh, who previously played for Olivarez College, as import in the coming season of the VisMin Cup, which is under new management headed by commissioner Cris Bautista.

Corneh is a 6-foot-5 slotman from Ghana and played as a collegiate import for more than a decade.

Formerly known as Iligan City, SND Barracudas will be one among the 7 teams seeing action in the coming season of the VisMin Cup. Other squads competing are host Zamboanga, Bohol-CPG Pure Mineral Water, Misamis Oriental, Tubigon Mariners, Basilan Macfi and OCCI Ormoc.