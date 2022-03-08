Philippine's EJ Obiena bags gold after registering 5.45 meters in 2019 SEA games pole vault competion at the New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac on December 7, 2019. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

“This is horrible.”

This was how Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino described the non-inclusion of Asia’s best pole vaulter EJ Obiena in the list of athletes competing in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam.

Tolentino slammed the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA) for not including Obiena’s name on the entry by numbers form the organization sent to POC for the upcoming SEA Games in Hanoi this May.

“Barring serious injury, EJ will win the gold medal even blind folded in Hanoi,” Tolentino said. “He’s not only the best in the SEA Games, but in the whole of Asia — not to forget that he’s No. 5 in the world.”

The POC tasked national sports associations, including PATAFA, to submit their entries by numbers for the regional meet on Monday as Vietnam set the deadline for submission of team compositions for the May 12-23 SEA Games on Saturday.

“An NSA relentlessly sanctioning its No. 1 athlete — a guaranteed win and who knows a future world and Olympic champion — I just couldn’t find a logic,” Tolentino continued.

PATAFA will be sending the second biggest number of entries to Hanoi with 53 athletes and 17 officials. The country's esports team is the largest contingent with 54 entries.

Last Monday, PATAFA refused to endorse the Olympian pole vaulter for four major international competitions, including the biennial meet.

Obiena, who holds the Asian record in men's pole vault, wrote the PATAFA on February 24 seeking his endorsement for the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade, the SEA Games in Hanoi, the World Championships in Eugene (Oregon, July 15-24) and the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou (September 12-25).

However, the PATAFA denied Obiena's request in a letter signed by training director Renato Unso.

Had Obiena been endorsed by PATAFA for the Indoor Championships, he could have been the first full-blooded Filipino to compete in the world indoors, according to Unso.

Obiena won the men’s pole vault gold medal at the 2019 SEA Games at the New Clark City Stadium with a leap of 5.45 meters.

In September 2021, he broke the Asian record with 5.93 meters at the Golden Rooftop Challenge, in Innsbruck, Austria. Obiena was also the only Asian to qualify at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

Obiena's rift with the PATAFA, which became public knowledge in November, has already reached the Court of Arbitration for Sport. PATAFA president Philip Ella Juico filed a complaint against the Tokyo Olympian and the POC last February 11.

The PATAFA alleged that Obiena failed to pay his coach, Ukrainian Vitaly Petrov, and also accused the athlete of falsification of liquidation documents.

Obiena, in return, has claimed that his own national sports association was harassing him.