Volleyball: PVL on track for May start after teams cleared to train

MANILA, Philippines -- The Premier Volleyball League (PVL) remains on track for its planned May 8 start, after its teams got the go-signal to start training from the Games and Amusements Board (GAB).

PVL president Ricky Palou confirmed to ABS-CBN News that GAB has inspected and approved practice venues, including the FilOil Flying V Centre, where Petro Gazz is already training; the Ronac Gym in Mandaluyong, where Creamline, Choco Mucho, and Perlas are set to practice; and Greenhills West, which will serve as the venue for Peak Form and Bali Pure.

The San Sebastian College-Recoletos Gym and the Paco Arena have also been approved by the GAB as the home base for newcomers PLDT and Cignal, respectively.

"All the venues have been cleared, they've been inspected and cleared by the GAB," said Palou.

"If they've complied with the LGU (local government unit) and got a permit, okay na lahat 'yun. 'Yun na lang ang kulang ng iba, but a lot of teams already have them," he added.

With teams set to resume face-to-face training sessions for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, Palou said everything is on track for their May 8 opening in a bubble at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

The PVL has already gotten approval from the GAB to hold its Open Conference in the biosecure environment. Inspire has previously hosted the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President's Cup as well as two training camps of the Philippine national men's basketball team.

The country's boxing, taekwondo, and karate teams are also training at the facility.

The PVL is set to ask permission from the Inter-Agency Task Force to push through with their competition, with help from the GAB.

"GAB is helping us get the approval. I don't think it will be a problem kasi ginagamit naman 'yung Inspire Sports Academy, ginamit ng pang-3x3, 'yung Chooks to Go na 3x3, so siguro, I don't see any problem," said Palou.

The PVL cancelled the entirety of its 2020 season because of the pandemic.

