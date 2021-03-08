Volleyball: No commitment from Sta. Lucia, Cherry Tiggo to join PVL

PVL President Ricky Palou with players Alyssa Valdez and Dzi Gervacio, and executive Tony Boy Liao. File photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Ten teams are expected to compete in the upcoming season of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL), with newcomers PLDT, Cignal HD, and Peak Form set to join the league's established franchises.

They join BaliPure, Perlas, Creamline, Chef's Classics, Choco Mucho, PetroGazz, and Philippine Army/Philippine Air Force as the PVL's protagonists when it plunges into action in May for the Open Conference.

PVL president Ricky Palou on Monday acknowledged that there have been talks with two other teams, but there is nothing concrete as far as they are concerned.

"Right now, we have 10 (teams) already," said Palou.

"The others, wala pa naman eh. As far as we know, 10 pa lang. May mga balita, pero hindi naman, wala namang nako-confirm," he explained. "They're saying Sta. Lucia (and) Cherry Tiggo, but nobody's confirming."

"So chismis-chismis lang 'yun," he added.

It has been reported that both Sta. Lucia and Cherry Tiggo are contemplating a move to the PVL, after having been regular competitors of the Philippine Superliga (PSL).

Palou acknowledged that both teams have reached out to the PVL, but only for exploratory discussions.

"They were talking, pero wala pa (naman). Siguro, they wanted to find out ano bang mga conditions sa amin, mga ganyan," he said.

"But as far as their commitment, wala pa," he stressed.

The 10 teams are set to start training soon, as the league gears up for its planned opening on May 8. The Games and Amusements Board (GAB) has already cleared practice venues for several teams, and at least one -- PetroGazz -- has already begun in-person practices.

The PVL will hold its Open Conference in a "bubble" at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

Meanwhile, the PSL is planning to start its own All-Filipino Conference in Subic, after it successfully held its Beach Volleyball Challenge Cup in the same venue last month. It remains to be seen how many teams will compete. Petron, Generika-Ayala, and Marinerang Pilipina took a leave of absence from the league due to COVID-19, and PLDT and Cignal jumped ship to the PVL.

