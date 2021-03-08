PBA: Austria credits Beermen for for 4th Coach of the Year award

San Miguel head coach Leo Austria. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- San Miguel head coach Leo Austria on Sunday gave full credit to his players after he was officially recognized as the 2019 PBA Coach of the Year.

Austria received the trophy a year late, as the PBA Press Corps had to cancel last year's awards night due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They instead held a "two-in-one" ceremony on Sunday, where they honored the standouts from the PBA's 2019 and 2020 seasons.

It marked Austria's fourth time in five seasons that he was named as the league's top coach by the men and women covering the PBA beat. He won the Baby Dalupan Coach of the Year Award for three consecutive seasons, from 2014-17, before ceding the trophy briefly to Magnolia's Chito Victolero in the 2018 season.

But after steering San Miguel to the Philippine Cup and Commissioner's Cup titles in 2019, Austria was once again given the honor.

"This recognition will serve as an inspiration and motivation for me to work extra harder," said the 62-year-old Austria, who has coached San Miguel since the 2014 season.

While he thanked the San Miguel organization and his coaching staff for the opportunity given to him, Austria also made it clear that the award was made possible by his players.

"This award will not be mine if not for the performance of the players," he stressed. "They made this for me. Thank you so much."

Since taking over as head coach of San Miguel, Austria has steered the team to eight championships, including an unprecedented "five-peat" in the PBA All-Filipino Conference.

He welcomes a new challenge in the upcoming season, as Austria is set to integrate two-time scoring champion CJ Perez to an already stacked squad while also welcoming back six-time Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo from injury.

Austria's four Coach of the Year awards are second most all time, behind only Chot Reyes who won the award a record five times.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: