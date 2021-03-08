Munzon, Malonzo make the cut but ABL stars out of final list of PBA draft applicants

Joshua Munzon and Jamie Malonzo are two of the top prospects for the upcoming PBA Rookie Draft. File photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Potential top picks Joshua Munzon and Jamie Malonzo were among the 86 players who made it to the final list of applicants for the upcoming PBA Rookie Draft.

The two players were among the 20 Fil-foreigners who will officially be part of the virtual ceremony on March 14, which sees TerraFirma Dyip selecting first overall followed by NorthPort Batang Pier.

However, the trio of Jason Brickman, Jeremiah Gray, and Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser all failed to make it to the final list as they could not submit their citizenship documents in time. The PBA had set a final deadline of March 5 for Fil-foreigners to provide their certification from the Bureau of Immigration and recognition from the Department of Justice.

Also not making the cut are big man Taylor Statham and former De La Salle University swingman Tyrus Hill.

Brickman, Gray, and Ganuelas-Rosser are all veterans of the ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) who last played for Gilas Pilipinas. Brickman, in particular, was considered as a possible first-round pick, thanks to his vast experience and smarts.

In all, 11 players from the initial list of applicants were struck out.

It remains one of the deepest drafts in recent history, with players such as 3x3 stars Alvin Pasaol and Santi Santillan, and reigning NCAA Most Valuable Player Calvin Oftana also getting consideration as early picks.

Four players from the group of 86 -- Jordan Heading, Jaydee Tungcab, Tzaddy Rangel and William Navarro -- have committed to the Philippine national team and will be selected by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas in a special round.

Related video: