MMA: Minowa says Adiwang rematch up to ONE Championship

MANILA, Philippines -- Japan's Hiroba Minowa sees no reason to grant Filipino fighter Lito Adiwang a rematch after their controversial bout in October 2020.

Adiwang has made it clear that he would love to avenge his split decision defeat to Minowa at ONE: Inside the Matrix III last year, especially after it was shown that the Japanese appeared to have tapped to an armlock applied by the Filipino early in the bout.

The referee was unable to see the sequence clearly, however, and Minowa ended up surviving the rest of the way to make it a competitive fight. Eventually, two of the three judges scored the bout in Minowa's favor.

Fans -- and Adiwang -- were quick to clamor for a rematch, but Minowa said it will not be his decision.

"I've been asked these questions a lot since my last fight. I understand everyone was expecting Lito [Adiwang] to win, but that didn't happen. I'm happy with the result of that fight," the Japanese fighter said.

"As for a rematch, I guess it's just Lito who's talking about it. Whether we do have a rematch or not, it's not my decision," he added. "It's ONE Championship's decision."

Minowa said he will have no issue with fighting Adiwang again should they be ordered to do so, but it's not on his list of priorities.

"To be honest, I already beat him. I'm not interested in fighting him again in the near future," said Minowa.

"I'm more interested in competing against the higher-ranked fighters and making it to the top," he added.

Minowa returns to action at ONE: Fists of Fury III, previously recorded event from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore scheduled for air on Friday, March 19. He'll be taking on former ONE strawweight world champion and current No. 5-ranked strawweight mixed martial arts contender Alex "Little Rock" Silva of Brazil.

A victory over Silva, one of the most dangerous grapplers in ONE Championship, will surely boost Minowa up the strawweight grappler.

Already, Minowa is brimming with confidence against the Brazilian star.

"If it's a grappling match, Alex Silva may be better than me. But this is mixed martial arts. It's not only about going to the ground. If I can show all the skills that I have, I'm going to get a good result," he said. "It won't be an easy fight.”

