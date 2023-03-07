PARIS, France -- Pole Iga Swiatek retained her top spot atop the WTA world rankings released on Monday ahead of the start of the Indian Wells Masters.
Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk, 20, won her first WTA title Sunday in Austin and rose 12 places to hit 40th place in the global ranking.
Rankings (players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries):
1. Iga Swiatek (POL) 10585 pts
2. Aryna Sabalenka 6100
3. Jessica Pegula (USA) 5495
4. Ons Jabeur (TUN) 4921
5. Caroline Garcia (FRA) 4905
6. Cori Gauff (USA) 4251
7. Maria Sakkari (GRE) 3451
8. Daria Kasatkina 3375
9. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 3360
10. Elena Rybakina (KAZ) 2965
11. Veronika Kudermetova 2620
12. Liudmila Samsonova 2301
13. Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) 2246
14. Victoria Azarenka 2237
15. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 2227
16. Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) 2205
17. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 2045
18. Ekaterina Alexandrova 2030
19. Simona Halep (ROM) 1955
20. Madison Keys (USA) 1857
Selected:
40. Marta Kostyuk (UKR) 1270 (+12)
© Agence France-Presse