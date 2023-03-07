Iga Swiatek of Poland in action against Barbora Krejcikova of Czech Republic during the final match at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis WTA Championships 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 25 February 2023. Yoshua Arias, EPA-EFE.



PARIS, France -- Pole Iga Swiatek retained her top spot atop the WTA world rankings released on Monday ahead of the start of the Indian Wells Masters.

Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk, 20, won her first WTA title Sunday in Austin and rose 12 places to hit 40th place in the global ranking.

Rankings (players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries):

1. Iga Swiatek (POL) 10585 pts

2. Aryna Sabalenka 6100

3. Jessica Pegula (USA) 5495

4. Ons Jabeur (TUN) 4921

5. Caroline Garcia (FRA) 4905

6. Cori Gauff (USA) 4251

7. Maria Sakkari (GRE) 3451

8. Daria Kasatkina 3375

9. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 3360

10. Elena Rybakina (KAZ) 2965

11. Veronika Kudermetova 2620

12. Liudmila Samsonova 2301

13. Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) 2246

14. Victoria Azarenka 2237

15. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 2227

16. Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) 2205

17. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 2045

18. Ekaterina Alexandrova 2030

19. Simona Halep (ROM) 1955

20. Madison Keys (USA) 1857

Selected:

40. Marta Kostyuk (UKR) 1270 (+12)

