Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – Defending champions Nazareth School of National University avoided elimination as they erased the twice-to-beat incentive of the Far Eastern University-Diliman in the UAAP Season 85 juniors basketball tournament.

NU leaned on Reinhard Jumamoy’s 30-point output to eke out a 93-82 victory over the no. 2 FEU-D at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City Tuesday and force a deciding game for the last Finals berth.

It was the Bullpups' first win against the Baby Tamaraws that came at the most important part of the season.

"At least naka-isa kami sa FEU, sa wakas," said NSNU coach Kevin de Castro. "Nothing is impossible."

Jumamoy, who flirted with a triple-double with 13 rebounds and eight assists, hit the biggest basket of the game, a three-pointer in the final 2:05 that gave the Bullpups an 85-75 cushion.

In his first start, Elijah Yusi also lit up for NSNU with 23 points and grabbed eight boards. Pervi Timbang had 15 points and five rebounds while Jedrick Solomon had a double-double with 11 points and 11 boards.

"Para sa amin ito ang pinakamagandang game this season," De Castro said.

John Rey Pasaol exploded for 32 points while Kirby Mongcopa had 11 points, nine boards, four blocks, and two steals for the Baby Tamaraws.

The Final Four decider is at 4 p.m. on Friday at the San Juan arena with the winner facing early finalist Adamson University.

-- Adamson ends drought --

The Adamson Baby Falcons earlier wrote history as they secured their first Finals appearance in the tournament in 20 years after beating the University of Santo Tomas, 62-55.

The top-ranked Baby Falcons flipped the switch in the third quarter, outscoring the Tiger Cubs, 16-9, to seize a 46-42 advantage.

A triple by Peter Rosillo gave Adamson its double-digit lead at 62-52, with 1:46 remaining.

"Nakakatuwa lang. I'm happy for them," said coach Mike Fermin after the Baby Falcons reached the championship round for the first time since 2003. "Kasi sa mga preseason tournaments, yes nagpa-Finals kami but this is a different atmosphere.

Vince Reyes, whose back-to-back baskets capped the Baby Falcons' 6-0 run to shatter the game's last deadlock at 49-49, had 21 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and two steals while Justine Garcia added 14 points, seven assists, and three steals.

Mark Llemit had 14 points and nine rebounds, while JP Pangilinan added 14 points, including three triples for UST.

The Tiger Cubs placed fourth in their first Final Four appearance since 2018.

THE SCORES

First game:

AdU (62) -- Reyes 21, Garcia 14, Edding 10, Rosillo 8, Bonzalida 5, Medina 3, Perez 1, Mepaña 0, Carillo 0, Abayon 0, Sajili 0.

UST (55) -- Llemit 19, Pangilinan 14, Bucsit 8, Jumao-as 5, Manding 3, Ayon 2, Buenaflor 2, Zanoria 2.

Quarterscores: 18-11, 30-33, 46-42, 62-55

Second game:

NUNS (93) -- Jumamoy 30, Yusi 23, Timbang 15, Solomon 11, Colonia 8, Alfanta 4, Tagotongan 2, Herrera 0, Perciano 0.

FEU (82) -- Pasaol 32, Mongcopa 11, Pre 8, Cabonilas 8, Felipe 8, Miranda 6, Salangsang 5, Daa 2, Pascual 2, Herbito 0.

Quarterscores: 24-22, 44-38, 67-65, 93-82