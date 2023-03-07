PVL: F2 Logistics escapes Choco Mucho, nears semis

Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA (UPDATED) – The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers bounced back in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference as they escaped the Choco Mucho Flying Titans in four sets on Tuesday.

The Cargo Movers carved out a 25-23, 25-19, 13-25, 25-22 win against the Flying Titans to clinch their fifth win in seven outings at the Philsports Arena.

F2 avenged their three-set loss from the Petro Gazz Angels to tighten their hold on the second spot behind the Creamline Cool Smashers, who already secured a semis berth earlier.

Meanwhile, Choco Mucho dropped to a 2-4 card and saw their Final Four hopes get dimmer.

Kim Kianna Dy steered F2 with 23 points built on 19 attacks, two blocks and two aces while Myla Pablo, who got sidelined in the fourth set, finished with 15 points.

After collapsing in the third set, an animated Aby Marano rallied back F2 as she went on a scoring spree midway of the fourth frame to steal the lead from Choco Mucho, 18-17.

Majoy Baron gave the Cargo Movers a two-point breather with a quick hit and a denial of Bea de Leon’s attack, 21-19. Dy, then, took over as she put the team at 23-21. She also punctuated the game with a top spin hit.

“Happy kami kahit na cardiac-in nila ako every game. Basta panalo, masaya kami dun. But hindi pa rin kami kailangan mag-complacent kasi di pa tapos. Sabi ko nga sa kanila, ‘we only stop when we’re done and not when we’re tired,’” head coach Regine Diego said.

After taking a tight first set, F2 broke away from an 14-all deadlock in Set 2 as the Flying Titans committed a couple of errors, 16-14.

But Choco Mucho quickly tied the game after an error from Kim Kianna Dy, 18-all. She eventually cleaned up her mess as she pummeled a series of sharp attacks, including the final three points of the set for a 2-0 lead.

The Flying Titans did not give away the game easily as they fought back in the third as De Leon unleashed a series of hits in the middle for an 11-6 separation.

Maddie Madayag took over when it was her turn in the front line and gave Choco Mucho a 17-10 advantage after a push. De Leon made it a 10-point game after another quick spike, 23-13.

De Leon tallied 17 points for the Flying Titans while Kat Tolentino had 16 markers.