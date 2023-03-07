The Creamline Cool Smashers celebrate after scoring against the PLDT High Speed Hitters. PVL Media.

MANILA – The Creamline Cool Smashers booked the first semis berth for the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference after making short work of the streaking PLDT High Speed Hitters.

On Tuesday, the Cool Smashers ended the four-game winning run of PLDT in dominating fashion, 25-20, 25-21, 25-17, at the Philsports Arena.

Creamline improved its record to 6-1 to assure the team of a spot in the playoff round while the High Speed Hitters slid to a 4-2 card – tied with the F2 Logistics and Petro Gazz Angels.

“Siyempre, happy kami na nakapasok kami muli sa semifinals. Ma-improve pa sana yung mga next game namin kasi back-to-zero ulit sa semis,” said Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses.

Tots Carlos and Ced Domingo put their acts together as they tallied 18 and 17 points, respectively. Jema Galanza added 11 of her own.

“Happy kami kasi nag-paid off yung tinraining naming,” said Domingo. “But I believe hindi pa kami nagpi-peak at pagdating sa semis, may iaangat pa kami.”

The Cool Smashers went for a 14-7 separation in the third set before PLDT attempted to mount a comeback with four straight points.

Creamline averted a possible collapse in the third frame with an 11-6 closeout to finish the game in just one hour and 29 minutes.

Mich Morente led PLDT with 12 points while Mika Reyes had 11 points. Meanwhile, Mean Mendrez, who averaged 13.7 points per game, was limited to just three.

