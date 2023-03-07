MANILA – The pencak silat team of the Philippines waved the country’s flag mightily in Malaysia after copping 10 medals, including two golds, in the Sarawak Premier International Silat Championships.
The group of Jessa Dela Cruz, Shara Julia Jizmundo, and Franchette Anne Elman captured the gold in the women’s regu team category while Mary Justine Acat reached the top podium in the Open Weight 2 in Tanding/Combat.
Alvin Campos will not go empty handed as he won a silver in the VIP Match Male Class F. Also taking silvers were Jeremae Beato and Jude Mitz Jalandoni for the Ganda Female event.
Edmar Tacuel and Angel Gwen Derla managed to claim the bronze in the Tunggal Male and Bebas Solo Creative Female categories, respectively.
Rogielyn Prado (Female Class C), Stephen Suazo (Male Open Weight 1), Angeline Virina (Female Class A) and Hanna Mae Ibutnande (Female Class B) also won bronze medals in the tournament.