PBA: Streaking Ginebra wary of Tiongson, TerraFirma

Barangay Ginebra improved to 7-2 after routing Converge last Sunday. PBA Images.



MANILA -- With a chance to claim a twice-to-beat advantage within their grasp, Barangay Ginebra vows to show no complacency against also-ran TerraFirma on Wednesday.

The Gin Kings have won four straight games and their 7-2 record assures them of a spot in the quarterfinals of the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup. A win over the Dyip will give them a playoff bonus.

TerraFirma is already out of contention with their 2-8 slate, and they will enter Wednesday's game with a six-game losing streak. But for Ginebra coach Tim Cone, this is no reason for the Gin Kings to be confident.

"They have battled us," Cone said of TerraFirma. "Juami Tiongson comes out and always kills us in all of our games. He's had a couple of career-highs against us. Their import is very, very capable of playing huge games."

Tiongson is having a sensational campaign for TerraFirma, averaging 23.8 points on 50% shooting along with 3.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.6 steals per game.

TerraFirma import Jordan Williams is putting up 34.3 points per game along with 9.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.4 steals, and 1.1 blocks. He has already scored 57 points in the conference, and is coming off a 45-point explosion against Magnolia wherein the Dyip lost in overtime.

"We know what he's capable of," Cone said of Williams.

Working in Ginebra's favor is that they had a couple of days to prepare for TerraFirma after a 120-101 rout of the Converge FiberXers last Sunday.

"This is the first time we've had a couple of days to study an opponent and go forward. So I think these guys are gonna be ready," Cone said.

Moreover, Cone guarantees that his players will be highly motivated against the Dyip knowing that a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals is at stake.

So far, only TNT (8-1) has clinched a playoff bonus.

"They can smell the blood in the water and I think they're ready to go, get that top four," Cone said of his players.

Ginebra beat the Dyip 111-90 in the Commissioner's Cup, and 106-82 in the Philippine Cup.

Game time is at 5:45 p.m. at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.

