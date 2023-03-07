NCAA volleyball: CSB stays unbeaten, nears Final 4 berth

MANILA -- De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (CSB) edged Mapua University, 25-22, 25-16, 24-26, 22-25, 15-12, to move on the brink of securing a Final 4 spot in the NCAA Season 98 women's volleyball tournament, Tuesday at the San Andres Sports Complex.

Gayle Pascual came through with 24 points and 12 digs while Jade Gentapa scored 23 points, including the match-clinching kill that gave the Lady Blazers a 6-0 slate.

The Lady Cardinals won their last three five-setter matches, but they could not get the job done against the title-holders.

Tere Manalo paced the Lady Cardinals with 20 points, including two service aces, and 12 digs, Nicole Ong had three blocks and three aces for a 16-point effort while rookie Roxie dela Cruz also had 16 points, including two service aces.

Earlier, Lyceum of the Philippines University rallied from a set down and withstood a gallant Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) stand in the fourth to fashion out a 23-25, 25-18, 25-23 victory and tie Mapua at 4-2.

Joan Doguna fired six service aces to finish with 18 points and collected 15 digs, while Jaja Tulang had six blocks for a 16-point outing for the Lady Pirates.

Trailing 22-23, three straight aces by Doguna sealed the win for LPU.

Jennifer Omipas had 16 points and seven receptions, while Cathrine Almazan also scored 16 points, including two blocks, and 15 digs for EAC.

The Lady Generals, who were able to steal the first set after gaining a successful challenge on a Lady Pirates' net touch violation, suffered their fourth loss in five matches.

In men's action, Joshua Ramilo had 11 points as the Generals made quick work of the Pirates, 25-10, 25-8, 25-18, for their fifth straight win after a season opening loss.