Lydia de Vega's legacy celebrated in PSA Awards

Filipino sports icon Lyde De Vega graces the opening of the 2019 Southeast Asia Games at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on December 1, 2019. RTVM screegrab

MANILA -- The legacy of Philippine track legend Lydia de Vega-Mercado was celebrated during the Annual Awards Night of the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) on Monday night at the Diamond Hotel.

Leading the tributes was former Project Gintong Alay head Michael Keon, who recalled how "Diay" got started in athletics and believed that de Vega-Mercado could have reached even greater heights.

"The first competition that Gintong Alay had was the UAAP vs. Gintong Alay which was in May 1980. Lydia de Vega ran the 400 meters, not the 100, not the 200. She broke the Asian Games record, the SEA Games record, and the Philippine record of 54.6 seconds at the age of 16," said Keon.

"Now you all know that physical athletes mature at 22 to 26. Now if Lydia had continued to train in the 400 meters, she would have easily [recorded] 50 seconds for the 400 and which would put her in an Olympic final… she would have been in my eyes an Olympic champion," he added.

But Keon stressed that he felt nothing but pride about de Vega-Mercado's achievements, which includes back-to-back gold medals in the 100-meters in the 1982 New Delhi and 1986 Seoul Asian Games.

"She [de Vega-Mercado] is still the pinaka-best athlete that this country ever had and I was fortunate enough to be a part in training her. I am happy with her legacy and she really deserves this award," Keon said.

De Vega-Mercado passed away in August 2022 after a battle with cancer.

Keon believes the country has plenty of athletic talent of de Vega-Mercado's caliber, as well as Elma Muros Posadas who was also honored by the PSA on Monday night. Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo also joined their ranks, having earned Athlete of the Year honors for the second straight year.

"There is so much talent in this country that falls through the cracks in the system and it is really sayang," said Keon.

Now the mayor of Laoag, Ilocos Norte, Keon revealed he had talked with Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Richard "Dickie" Bachmann last week on how the sports agency could accomplish this goal.

"We talked about what is important to Philippine sports now. I advised him (Bachmann) that the PSC should concentrate together with the national sports associations because there is so much talent in this country," said the country’s former sports czar of his dialogue with the PSC honcho in Laoag.

"I believe chairman Bachmann is receptive to our advice and will initiate this with the help of the NSAs," said Keon.

RELATED VIDEO: