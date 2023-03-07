Hidilyn Diaz receives PSA's Athlete of the Year Award for the 4th time at the 2022 San Miguel Corporation - Philippine Sportswriters Association Annual Awards Night held March 6, 2023 at Diamond Hotel, Manila. Francis Lumahan, PonD News Asia

MANILA -- Her legacy in Philippine sports is already secured but weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo remains determined to pursue greatness.

The first ever Filipino athlete to win an Olympic gold medal, Diaz-Naranjo is targeting a fifth appearance in the Summer Games next year in Paris.

She reiterated her goal during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Annual Awards Night on Monday at the Diamond Hotel, where she received a second straight Athlete of the Year award -- her fourth overall.

"Sa susunod na taon ay Olympics ulit, at gagawin ko ang lahat para makuhang muli ang gintong medalya sa Paris Olympics at sana makabalik dito sa susunod na taon para sa ikalimang Athlete of the Year award," declared Diaz-Naranjo.

Now 32 years old, Diaz-Naranjo already has in her collection a silver medal from the Rio Olympics in 2016, a gold from Tokyo in 2021, and an Asian Games gold from Jakarta in 2018. She has two Southeast Asian Games gold medals from Manila in 2019 and Hanoi in 2022.

Also in 2022, Diaz-Naranjo won gold medals in the IWF World Weightlifting Championships for the first time when she dominated the women's -55kg class.

Her three gold medals -- from the snatch, the clean and jerk, and the total lift -- merited Diaz-Naranjo the Athlete of the Year citation from the PSA. She became only the third person since 2000 to win the award four times, after boxing legends Manny Pacquiao and Nonito Donaire Jr.

"Nagbunga ang lahat ng sacrifices, juggling ko sa studies, an athlete at sa military, and as a wife of my husband Julius Naranjo," said Diaz-Naranjo. "It shows that if you really want something, you work hard for it and inspired by those who believe in you and support you, can achieve great things in life."

"Nagbubunga na rin po yung pagsisikap ng seven years at ga-graduate na rin ako," added the athlete, who will graduate this year from College of St. Benilde with a degree in Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, major in Business Management.

