Rockets guard Jalen Green goes up for a dunk against the Wizards in their game on January 5, 2022. Jim Lo Scalzo, Shutterstock Out/EPA-EFE/file

Christian Wood recorded his 29th double-double and teammates Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green combined for 53 points as the Houston Rockets snapped their 12-game losing skid with a 123-112 victory over the visiting Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.

Wood finished with 28 points and 13 rebounds and teamed with Porter (29 points, 5 assists) and Green (24 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists) to carry the Rockets offensively.

Wood scored 20 points in the 1st half before Porter and Green took over in the 3rd quarter, when the Rockets outscored the Grizzlies 40-30.

When the Grizzlies fashioned one last push, Green and Porter slammed the door shut. Green beat the shot-clock buzzer with a corner 3-pointer for a 116-108 lead, and Wood recorded a steal against Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and Porter added a driving layup.

Morant finished with 22 points and 6 assists for the Grizzlies, but he made only 7-of-20 attempts. Steven Adams posted 23 points, 12 rebounds and 5 assists, while Desmond Bane scored a team-high 28 for the Grizzlies, who are 3-4 over their last 7 games.

Porter had 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting in the 3rd quarter, while Green added 9 points and 4 assists.

But after the Rockets grabbed their first lead of the game on a pair of free throws by Green with 2:27 left in the period, Bane single-handedly erased a four-point deficit with two free throws and back-to-back 3-pointers.

Memphis pulled even at 92-92 entering the fourth when Brandon Clarke beat the buzzer with a dunk.

A dominating start on the interior bolstered the Grizzlies. Memphis tallied 26 points in the paint in the opening period and shot a robust 15 of 19 from inside the arc to offset 0 for 8 on 3-point shooting. Adams closed the first quarter 5 for 6 from the field with 11 points to pace Memphis.

Wood, with 13 points in the first, was instrumental in helping the Rockets remain in contact. Memphis extended to a 14-point lead in the second quarter before Wood scored on a finger roll and then drilled a 3-point that shaved that deficit to 54-45.

But the Grizzlies kept punishing the Rockets inside and off turnovers, registering 20 points off 14 Houston miscues prior to the intermission.

Green completed a three-point play late in the half, and the Rockets trailed 62-52 at the break.