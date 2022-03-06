After a dominating run in the Lower Bracket , @boomesportsid take the Grand Finals and are now the crowned champions of the #GAMERSGALAXY: Dota 2 Invitational Series Dubai 2022!!!!



What an event we've had, what a run they had! pic.twitter.com/Su1z1OOZs4 — GAMERS GALAXY:Dota2 Invitational Series Dubai 2022 (@GalaxyRacerDxb) March 6, 2022

Southeast Asian Dota 2 squad Boom Esports bagged at least P5 million in cash prizes as they beat Tundra Esports 3-2 in the grand finals of Gamers Galaxy: Invitational Series Dubai 2022 on Monday (Manila time).

The finals were an up-and-down journey for Boom, as they exchanged game leads with European team Tundra in the best-of-5 series.

Boom were down 2-1 entering Game 4, but they bounced back behind Filipino Dota 2 star Erin Jasper "Yopaj" Ferrer's 11-1-6 performance on his Templar Assassin, also locking in 19.8k net worth.

His teammate, Souliya "JaCkky" Khoomphetsavong, was running everyone down on his Bristleback, tanking damage for his team.

Yopaj was again on his key hero Templar Assassin next game, securing 14 of Boom's 29 kills with no deaths in the series-clinching match.

He is joined by 2 Pinoy co-stars, Timothy "Tims" Randrup and Rolen Andrei Gabriel "skem" Ong, both playing the support roles.

The Southeast Asian representatives killed Tundra's Juggernaut in the bottom lane at about the 45-minute mark, paving the way for a GG push a minute later.

Boom earlier sat on top of the group stages 3-0, securing an upper bracket slot in the playoffs. They were, however, defeated by Tundra in their first playoff series 2-1.

Their lower-bracket run brought them to the grand finals to seek revenge against Tundra, besting EU squads Team Secret and Nigma Galaxy, and The International 10 champs Team Spirit.

ROSTERS:

BOOM ESPORTS

Souliya "JaCkky" Khoomphetsavong

Erin Jasper "Yopaj" Ferrer

Saieful "Fbz" Ilham

Timothy "Tims" Randrup

Rolen Andrei Gabriel "skem" Ong

TUNDRA ESPORTS

Oliver "skiter" Lepko

Leon "Nine" Kirilin

Neta "33" Shapira

Martin "Saksa" Sazdov

Jingjun "Sneyking" Wu