PBA: Winning coaches, individuals in past 2 seasons to be honored by sportswriters

Notable athletes, coaches, and teams of the 2019 season and the 2020 bubble campaign are set to be honored on Sunday during the PBA Press Corps virtual awards night in Pasig.

The event will be a two-in-one ceremony, as awardees of the previous season will be named side-by-side with their bubble counterparts after last year’s scheduled event was called off at the last minute following the outbreak of the pandemic.

Champion coaches Tim Cone of Barangay Ginebra and San Miguel Beer’s Leo Austria will join league commissioner Willie Marcial and chairman Ricky Vargas as fellow awardees in the hour-long event.

Cone, who steered the Kings to a historic Philippine Cup championship held under a first ever bubble setup in Clark, Pampanga, is the recipient of the Outstanding Coach of the Bubble award.

Austria, on the other hand, will be receiving the 2019 Baby Dalupan Coach of the Year award after leading the Beermen to back-to-back titles during the 44th season, including a record fifth straight all-Filipino crown.

Marcial got the sportswriters’ nod as Mr. Executive, while Vargas was chosen as the 2019 Danny Floro Executive of the Year.

The President’s Award will be given to all 12 PBA teams for their sacrifices to ensure the restart of last year’s Philippine Cup, while the 2019 honoree is Bulakan town, Bulacan Mayor Vergel Meneses, who successfully transitioned to public service from being a PBA MVP and basketball legend.

NorthPort veteran Sean Anthony will also be named as the Defensive Player of the Year (2019).

Completing the bubble awardees are Justine Chua (Top Bubble D-Fender); the quintet of Calvin Abueva, Chris Ross, Mark Barroca, Christian Standhardinger, and Chua (All-Bubble D-Fenders), RJ Jazul (Mr. Quality Minutes), CJ Perez (Scoring Champ), the Barangay Ginebra-Meralco Game 5 semis (Game of the Buble) and Aaron Black, Arvin Tolentino, Roosevelt Adams, Barkley Ebona, and Renzo Subido (All-Rookie Team).

PBA staff will also be recognized for its non-stop work to ensure the well-being of the Clark bubble.

The rest of the 2019 batch of awardees on the other hand, are comprised of Terrence Romeo (Mr. Quality Minutes), June Mar Fajardo (Order of Merit), Perez (Scoring Champion), NorthPort vs. NLEX (Game of the Season), Perez, Robert Bolick, Bobby Ray Parks Jr., Javee Mocon, and Abu Tratter (All-Rookie Team), Kiefer Ravena, Standhardinger, Beau Belga, Vic Manuel, Arwind Santos, and coach Yeng Guiao (All-Interview Team), and PBA D-League Finals MVP Thirdy Ravena (Aspirants’ Cup) and Hased Gabo (Foundation Cup).