PBA: Contract issue part of what led to Standhardinger trade, says coach Jarencio

NorthPort head coach Pido Jarencio acknowledged there had been a lingering contract issue with center Christian Standhardinger, which led the front office to trade him to Barangay Ginebra.

Jarencio said the team initiated the deal when Standhardinger appeared to delay signing his contract extension.

"Kaya kami tumingin ng ibang option. We initiated the trade, naghanap kami ng maayos na trade. Ginebra came up with a good trade for us," said the Batang Pier coach in an interview on "The Chasedown."

In exchange, NorthPort received 7-footer Greg Slaughter.

"Biglaan lang nangyari (ang trade). Nagkaroon lang ng konting problema regarding sa contract ni Christian and then we have to take action," Jarencio said.

"Hindi sila nagkakasundo kaya binigyan nila ako ng authority to take action sa option . . . Kung ano'ng pwedeng gawin in case si Christian hindi mag-sign up."

Jarencio said there was a sense of urgency on NorthPort's part since other teams have begun beefing up their respective rosters.

"Tapos hindi mo pa alam kung may team ka, sino ang sentro mo. So ang ginawa namin, tapusin ang Christian issue, move on kami. Kunin si Greg at tingnan naman namin ang susunod, which is the draft," he said.

Jarencio said Batang Pier got what they need in Slaughter.

With his height and size, Slaughter can be an intimidating presence in the middle, the coach said.

"Seven-footer si Greg, 6-foot-8 si Christian. Malaking difference sa height 'yun . . . Four inches in height is a big difference in basketball," Jarencio said.

"For me, si Greg is so valuable to us kasi we need an inside player guy."

Jarencio said Slaughter reminds him of their former reinforcement, 6-foot-11 Prince Ibeh.

"We became No. 2 in the (2019 Commissioner's Cup) because of Ibeh. Si Ibeh hindi sumu-shoot sa labas, hindi sumu-shoot sa free throw pero 'yung inside presence nandoon. He can intimidate, he dominates the inside, nobody can stop him. That's what were looking for kay Greg," the coach added.

"He's a good player who needs a good break. He'll play 30 to 35 minutes minimum sa amin."

