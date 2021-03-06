MMA: Afghan prospect determined to spoil Pinoy Jenel Lausa's comeback

Rahmatullah Yousufzai may be a fresh face in the eyes of the MMA world, but he made an impressive debut under the BRAVE Combat Federation banner last September.

The power-punching Afghan vanquished Abdulmanap Magomedov, a highly touted prospect coming from the Russian amateur ranks, in less than a minute on the undercard of BRAVE CF 41.

The statement victory rewarded Yousufzai with the 2020 BRAVE CF Knockout of the Year honors.

Now Yousufzai will take on a riskier fight, as he faces Filipino sensation Jenel Lausa in BRAVE CF 47: Asian Domination on March 11 in Bahrain.

“I am so happy to be getting this fight on March 11. It’s an opportunity for me to move up the rankings versus a battle-tested veteran like Jenel Lausa and, in a way, to prove my worth as a fighter,” Yousufzai said.

The 32-year-old Lausa recently announced his return to MMA by inking an exclusive contract with BRAVE CF.

Though Lausa hasn’t strapped on 4-ounce gloves for nearly 3 years and focused more on boxing during his absence, odds have Yousufzai as the 2-to-1 underdog.

Lausa has a wealth of fight experience under various organizations. He has faced some of the best mixed martial artists in Asia, including Ernesto Montilla Jr., Crisanto Pitpitunge, Yao Zhikui and Ulka Sasaki.

But Yousufzai was unfazed.

“Anything can happen inside the cage. I believe that I have the ability to match whatever he throws at me on fight night,” he said.

“He is a more experienced fighter than I am. But I am ready for war. I have watched his fights. He is good and tough, but I know what to do against him and I know what I am capable of.”

