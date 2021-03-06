Football: Bienve Marañon pays homage to Jose Rizal in Cadiz, Spain bust

JOSÉ RIZAL in Cadiz, Spain. 🇪🇸🇵🇭



Philippines National Hero.



Really inspiring! ❤️

Doctor, writer and politician. Pacific person, hero who call the attention and woke up his Filipinos countrymen to recover their land. pic.twitter.com/fnn9sge3e4 — Bienve Marañon (@Bienvecadiz86) March 6, 2021

Spanish football player Bienve Marañon took time to visit the bust of Dr. Jose Rizal in Cadiz city in Marañon's home country, as he paid tribute to the national hero.

Marañon, who is seeking to become a naturalized Filipino citizen, said he admired what Rizal did for the Philippines

"Doctor, writer and politician. Pacific person, hero who call the attention and woke up his Filipinos countrymen to recover their land," theUnited City FC star striker shared on Twitter while showing a photo of him posing with the monument.

Marañon signified his intent to play for the Philippines national football team, a reason why he wanted to become a Filipino citizen.

Just recently the Senate Committee on Justice has approved the bills seeking to grant Marañon Filipino citizenship. He even sang the Philippine national anthem during a Senate hearing.

