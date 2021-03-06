‘Best trainer in the world’: Pacquiao sends shoutout, as Roach celebrates birthday

Filipino boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao knows he owes much of his ring success to Freddie Roach.

So Pacquiao wasn't going to let his hall-of-fame trainer's birthday go by without giving him a shoutout.

"Happy Birthday to the best trainer in the world, my mentor, my best friend, @freddieroach," was Pacquiao's message on Roach's birthday.

Roach, widely regarded as one of the best boxing trainers of all time, turned 60 on Friday, March 5.

The owner of the famed Wild Card Boxing club in California, has trained a long list of boxing greats, including Bernard Hopkins, Oscar De La Hoya and Mike Tyson.

But Roach is best known for his partnership with Pacquiao, who became the world's only 8-division champion.

