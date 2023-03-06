Filipino Olympian Mary Joy Tabal was among the finishers of the 2023 Tokyo Marathon on Sunday, crossing the finish line in three hours and 13 minutes.

While well below her personal best, Tabal considers it a "decent" time as she joined the marathon five months after giving birth to her first daughter, Athena.

In a social media post on Monday, Tabal said she was "so excited to be back after three long years."

"I want to finish this run safely for my daughter, Athena, 'cause I want her to see how strong her momma is," said Tabal, who said that she and her coach, John Philip Dueñas, did not set a target time given that they prepared for less than two months.

Tabal, a 2016 Rio Olympian and Southeast Asian Games gold medalist, admitted that she feared she would not be able to finish the 42-km race after her right leg "got heavy" at the 19-km mark.

"I slowed down, and eventually had a good, maintained pace," she added. "Surpassing the 35-km mark made me so excited -- an accomplishment for this momma already."

"What a nice feeling, finishing a decent 3:13. This momma is making her way back," said Tabal. "It has been such a long road to be back here, and I still have so much work to do. But I'm giving myself grace and patience along the way, and just enjoying the process of getting fit again."

Kenya's Rosemary Wanjiru topped the women's elite field with a time of 02:16:28, followed by Ethiopia's Tsehay Gemechu (02:16:56) and Ashete Bekere (02:19:11).

Tabal, 33, won SEA Games gold in 2017 in Kuala Lumpur and silver in 2019 in Manila. She skipped the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi last year due to pregnancy.

RELATED VIDEO: