Letran clinches spot in NCAA juniors basketball finals

MANILA -- Colegio de San Juan de Letran reached the NCAA juniors basketball finals for the first time 14 years, even as La Salle Green Hills (LSGH) lived to fight another day in the Season 98 Final 4 on Monday at the San Andres Sports Complex.

The Squires, who are gunning for an 11th boys' basketball crown, had to weather a late fightback by Mapua University before scoring an 83-78 triumph.

Aki Valiña's drive trimmed down the Red Robins' deficit to 72-73, but the Squires scored five straight points courtesy of Andy Gemao's two foul shots and Emman Anabo's booming triple for a 78-72 cushion.

Sean Salvador kept Mapua in the game with a four-point play, 76-79, but Letran went steady in the foul line, as Jonathan Manalili and Gemao's pair of free throws in the final minute sealed the deal.

Gemao led the Squires with 14 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks, Jonathan Manalili added 12 points, six assists and six boards while Jovel Baliling added 11 points.

Letran last made it to the juniors basketball championship in 2009.

George Diamante had a double-double outing of 10 points and 14 rebounds to go along with five assists, while Justine Hugo also scored 10 points and pulled down nine boards for Letran.

Meanwhile, the Greenies used a huge third quarter run to defeat titleholder San Beda University, 92-79, and send their series to a decider on Thursday.

Seven Gagate had 24 points and 12 rebounds while Luis Pablo also logged a double-double output of 23 points and 11 boards for the Greenies, who outscored the Red Cubs, 26-10, in the third period.

Rod Alian also played huge for LSGH with 14 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals while Gian Gomez added 11 points.

The scores:

First Game

Letran (83) -- Gemao 14, Manalili 12, Baliling 11, Diamante 10, Hugo 10, Anabo 8, Silorio 8, Navarro 4, Alforque 2, Cruz 2, Padilla 2.

Mapua (78) -- Gonzales 21, Agemenyi 10, Coronel 8, Salvador 8, Rodriguez 8, Masiglat 6, Dayrit 6, Valiña 4, Morenos 3, Go 2, Mulingtapang 2, Manuel 0, Santos 0.

Quarterscores: 17-19, 41-38, 62-50, 83-78

Second Game

LSGH (92) -- Gagate 24, Pablo 23, Alian 14, Gomez 11, Ison 8, Rivero 5, Mesias 4, Zaragosa 2, R. Romero 1, S. Romero 0, Villaver 0, Natividad 0, Muyuela 0, Zamora 0.

San Beda (79) -- Hubilla 34, Lopez 26, Ludovice 8, Lecciones 5, Dungo 3, Wagan 3, Mundas 0, Lorenzo 0, Reyes 0, Ronquillo 0, Lacsamana 0, Manarang 0, Sahali 0, Sollano 0.

Quarterscores: 22-16, 48-48, 74-58, 92-79