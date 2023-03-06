Sydney Kings star Xavier Cooks of Australia. FIBA.basketball

SYDNEY, Australia -- Sydney Kings star Xavier Cooks has signed a two-year deal with the Washington Wizards, his club said Monday, becoming the latest Australian to make the leap to the NBA.

The 27-year-old power forward, the National Basketball League's current MVP, will make the move as soon as the Kings complete the NBL Finals series this week.

He becomes the fifth player in the past five seasons to leave the Sydney side for the American league, joining Brian Bowen, Andrew Bogut, Jae'Sean Tate and Didi Louzada.

"I speak for the entire Kings family when I say we are thrilled for Xavier to take this next step to the NBA and realise his childhood dream," Sydney Kings chief Chris Pongrass said in a statement.

"It is difficult to properly articulate the impact Xavier has had on this club. His talent, leadership and innate desire to win completely shifted our trajectory these past four seasons.

"It is obvious that he is an NBA talent and belongs among the best players in the world."

Cooks averages 16.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and four assists a game.

He joins a host of other high-profile Australians in the NBA, including Josh Giddey, Patty Mills, Ben Simmons, Joe Ingles and Matthew Dellavedova.

