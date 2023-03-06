AsiaBasket to hold Malaysia tourney in April

MANILA -- The Filipino Basketball League (FilBasket) is rebranding to AsiaBasket as it eyes expansion into other Asian markets.

"We are thrilled to unveil our new brand identity, which represents a significant milestone for our league," AsiaBasket president Jai Reyes said in a statement. "Our new name and logo are symbolic of our commitment to the sport, our players, and our fans."

"We look forward to creating even more exciting experiences for everyone involved in AsiaBasket."

FilBasket was originally launched in 2021, as a means of providing a source of livelihood to local players who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The league turned professional in 2022 and held an international competition, the Filbasket International Championship, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia last October.

They will hold their first tournament as AsiaBasket in April, with the AsiaBasket International Tournament to be hosted in Kuala Lumpur from April 9-18.

"We're excited to bring a new look and feel to the league, and we can't wait to share it with our fans," said Patrick Edrozo, AsiaBasket's head of media.

"The rebrand marks an important moment for us in AsiaBasket. We are looking forward to growing and evolving together, as a league."

Despite their rebrand, the league will keep the FilBasket name for its local competitions in the Philippines, in order to honor its roots and maintain its connection to the local community.