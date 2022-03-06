Sotto injures thigh in 36ers loss to Wildcats

Adelaide's Kai Sotto. File photo



Kai Sotto made it to the starting line up in Adelaide 36ers' game against the Perth Wildcats on Sunday in the 2021-22 National Basketball League-Australia.



But the 7-foot-2 Pinoy hurt his thigh and the 36ers fell to the Wildcats 92-73.

As a result, the 19-year-old was taken out of the game in the second quarter.

Sotto was made to start to take the place of Craig Bairstow, who was out due to sickness.

Adelaide was fighting back against Perth in the fourth period after being down by 20 points.

But the 36ers ran out of steam, and the triumvirate of Vic Law, Luke Travers, and Todd Blanchfield closed out the game for the Wildcats.

Perth improved its record to 10-6 while dealing Adelaide's 11th loss in 16 games.