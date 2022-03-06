PBA: Magnolia crushes Alaska in blowout win

Mike Harris led Magnolia's strong start against Alaska. Photo from the PBA website

Magnolia went all out on Sunday, giving Alaska a 118-91 thrashing in the PBA Governors Cup at the Araneta Coliseum.

Despite already being assured of a top 4 spot in the playoffs, the Hotshots decided to go for a strong finish in the eliminations and dominated the Aces.

Mike Harris tallied 38 points and 10 rebounds, while Ian Sangalang came off the bench with 14 markers and 6 rebounds.

Jio Jalalon added 11 boards for the Hotshots' 9th win in 10 games.

Harris saw action in the first three periods and when Chito Victolero found it comfortable to rely entirely on his locals, the coach decided to rest their star import.

Victolero told his wards they needed to maintain their momentum heading to the playoffs despite already owning a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinal round.

"In the pre-game, sinabi ko lang sa kanila na there is no such thing as no-bearing," said Victolero. "Our attitude, our mindset, and our system is the most important game is kung ano 'yung lalaruin."

RK Ilagan topscored the Aces with 14 points. Olu Ashoulu and Maverick Ahanmisi each scored 12 for Alaska which fell to 6-5.

The Aces ranking in the quarterfinals is now dependent on the other remaining matches featuring other teams with similar 6 wins.